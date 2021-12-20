EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has priorities when it comes to how it plans to disburse federal infrastructure funds.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Rep. Joe Courtney planned a news conference for Monday afternoon in East Haddam.
It's set for 1:30 p.m.
Lamont and Courtney said upgrades are needed to bridges around the state, including the East Haddam Swing Bridge near the Goodspeed Opera House on Main Street.
The money comes from the federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act.
