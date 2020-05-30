STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The office of the governor is releasing a statement after recent photos were posted on social media within the past 24 hours.
Max Reiss, Director of Communications for Gov. Ned Lamont, says, in regards to the first photo, where he is eating outside:
"Governor Lamont enjoys a meal outside at a cafe in Stamford while following all guidelines for eating outdoors at a restaurant which was following all sector rules. (No, I don’t know what he’s drinking. I’m as curious as you are)."
In regards to the photo with the governor and an individual at Capriccio Cafe, Reiss said:
"The Governor snaps a photo upon standing up, while holding his mask in his left hand, thanks the owner with the great hair, and leaves."
The photo was posted to the Cafe's Facebook page, but has since been removed.
