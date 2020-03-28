(WFSB) – During a speech in Virginia on Saturday before the Navy hospital departed for New York, President Donald Trump vowed to protect the health of Americans as COVID-19 spread.
Trump said that he's considering a short-term quarantine of New York state, New Jersey, and parts of Connecticut, as cases of coronavirus continue to rise.
“If you are from the New York metropolitan area and you travel elsewhere, you need to self-quarantine for 14 days to help us contain the spread of the virus, and I am now considering, and we’ll make a decision very quickly, very shortly, a quarantine, because it’s such a hot area, of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut,” Trump said.
RELATED: Trump says he's considering short-term quarantine of New York, New Jersey, parts of Connecticut
The administration said it plans to announce its decision “fairly soon” and that it would not affect truckers or trade.
The consideration comes as the National Guard set up a mandatory checkpoint in Rhode Island off I-95 for New York drivers. They are being asked to stop and register if they plan on staying there.
A guardsman was set up at the Rhode Island border in Voluntown on Route 165.
In East Lyme, the first selectman requested people quarantine themselves if coming from Fairfield County, New York City, and New Jersey.
As for the president’s consideration, Senator Richard Blumenthal objected, tweeting, “The specifics and impact of this new directive by tweet are unclear and uncertain. The effect may be more confusion than confidence.”
Governor Ned Lamont also responded saying, “Regarding the President’s consideration of a quarantine of New York, as well as parts of Connecticut and New Jersey, our state has already called on residents to stay at home. Further, if interstate travel is absolutely necessary, our state has directed travelers to self-quarantine to prevent against further transmission of the virus. I have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo and Governor Murphy, and I look forward to speaking to the President directly about his comments and any further enforcement actions, because confusion leads to panic.”
Lamont is expected to give an update at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.