MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont is responding to reports that the former Connecticut Juvenile Training School in Middletown could be an option for housing undocumented migrant children crossing the southern border.
The facility previously housed incarcerated young men before it shut down in 2018.
On Wednesday, the governor’s spokesperson said no decisions have been made yet, but “the state has been reviewing options for weeks to provide for the safe, secure, compassionate, humane, and adequate care of migrant children potentially traveling to our state, if the need arises.”
