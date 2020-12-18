(WFSB) - Changes are being to Connecticut's travel advisory guidelines.
According to Gov. Lamont's office, beginning at 12:01 Saturday morning, all travelers coming to Connecticut are required to fill out the Connecticut Travel Health form and either self-quarantine for ten days or have received a negative COVID test result.
The current guidelines will apply to all travelers that are entering from any country, state, or region, except for those that are coming from New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.
“Given the current high rates of COVID-19 throughout the United States and internationally, Connecticut continues to strongly discourage all nonessential, interstate travel at this time as the risks are too severe. Visitors to Connecticut and residents returning from any location beyond the immediate region – including New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island – should self-quarantine for a period of 10 days in order to reduce the risk of any further spread of this virus," said Gov. Ned Lamont.
Individuals that have received a negative COVID test result within the last 72 hours, essential workers, and those that have tested positive for COVID ninety days prior to coming to Connecticut and have fully recovered are eligible to be exempt from these guidelines.
