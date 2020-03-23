(WFSB) - Some big changes are coming to Connecticut businesses.
The governor's executive order, 'Stay Safe, Stay Home', goes into effect at 8:00 p.m.
The number of confirmed cases in Connecticut continues to climb, now at 327.
There are also 8 confirmed deaths in our state.
The goal of Governor Lamont’s 'Stay Safe, Stay Home' policy is to have less in-person interactions.
This is a sure way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting more people in our state.
In an effort to slow down the spread of coronavirus, the Department of Economic and Community Development released a guide of what's considered essential to our everyday lives.
Only those industries can continue normal operations and their employees will not be required to telecommute or work from home.
On the list:
- Truckers, wastewater operators, and people who work at hotels or airports can continue going to work.
- Hardware, liquor, and pet stores are included in retail essentials.
- Food and agriculture includes grocery stores, restaurants, and nurseries
The DECD Commissioner says he understands the financial distruption on businesses considered non-essential.
His office is working to help small to mid-sized businesses who are impacted by COVID-19.
Those employers will be able to receive more assistance in the coming days.
Restrictions on non-essential businesses start at 8:00 tonight.
They will stay in place through April 22.
Organizations not included on the list of essential businesses are expected to reduce their in-person workforce completely.
Business owners who feel otherwise can apply for a waiver.
