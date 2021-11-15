HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont is putting the brakes on any idea that tolls might be coming to Connecticut’s roadways.

In the past, the governor has said the transportation system needs work and that tolls would need to be a part of that.

However, now that the state is getting money from the infrastructure bill, that changes things.

Connecticut will get $5.38 billion over the next five years.

“No, we don't need tolls, we had that debate, the debate is done,” Lamont said on Monday.

Back in February of 2020, Lamont pulled the plug on a tolls plan after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on a deal.

Lawmakers respond to Gov. pulling the tolls plan After months of talking about tolls, Governor Ned Lamont has pulled the plug.

Also on Monday, Lamont said he also wants to see some of the federal money help cut commute times across the state.