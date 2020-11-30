HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The coronavirus positivity rate in CT has slightly decreased after weeks of creeping upwards.
On Monday, the state says the seven-day average is trending down, however, hospitalizations are increasing.
Over the weekend, 81 more people were hospitalized. The state says they are not at the point where there needs to be field hospitals or sweeping restrictions, but they are keeping an eye on that.
Governor Ned Lamont says Connecticut could be getting its first 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines next month.
On Thursday, the Department of Public Health will be joining him to discuss a vaccine plan.
In the meantime, he says based on the current metrics, he believes Connecticut residents have been following the proper guidelines and restrictions.
He encourages people to keep gatherings small, stay at home, and maximize takeout and curbside dining, and to work from home if possible.
“The people of Connecticut, I think, continue to do the right thing. I worried a lot about people, excess travel over Thanksgiving. We’re not going to know the results of Thanksgiving for another week or two,” Lamont said.
