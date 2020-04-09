HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut continues to climb, but the governor said they appear to be leveling off.
White House officials said they also see signs of social distancing beginning to slow the spread.
Both, however, stressed that no one is in the clear yet.
On the national level, the numbers were more than 432,000 cases and nearly 15,000 deaths.
On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont said there have now been 9,784 positive cases in the state, and 380 deaths associated with a positive COVID-19 test.
He said 1,464 are hospitalized, and 33,502 tests have been conducted.
To date, approximately 41 percent of people who have been admitted to CT hospitals for reasons related to COVID-19 have been discharged, 49 percent are hospitalized, and 10 percent have died. That data goes back to March 10.
What the data doesn’t show are the hundreds, if not thousands of cases that simply can’t be tracked.
The state says 80 percent of people will not need to go to the hospital, so these are the people who had symptoms but couldn’t get access to a test. This would also cover those who had symptoms so minor, they didn’t even try to get a test.
The state said we’ll likely never get a full grasp on how many recoveries we’ve seen.
“I am encouraged by these numbers. I thought the surge may go like this for a few more weeks, just looking at Wuhan, Italy and other places. I am encouraged by the fact that the social distancing, which we started very early in this state, may be paying off. The fact that you have one less hospitalization in Fairfield County, I’m hoping is an indicator of what’s to come,” Lamont said.
The daily hospitalization average last week was more than 100. In one day, Wednesday, it was 46.
At St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Thursday, people started lining up for them around 4 a.m. A doctor's order is required to be tested.
More than 1,400 patients were hospitalized in the state.
"The number of hospitalizations is pretty much what we’ve been describing the last week or so, it’s not going up exponentially, it’s going up in a lineal way," said Gov. Ned Lamont.
President Donald Trump said that restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 could begin to ease "sooner rather than later."
In other parts of the world, that could also be true.
Spain's prime minister announced on Thursday that the country reached the peak of the pandemic and will soon start the de-escalation of current lockdown measures.
The country did, however, request for its state of emergency to be extended through April 26.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations to get some Americans back to work under certain conditions, including temperature checks and keeping workers at a safe distance.
Local police departments said they'll act as enforcers.
Stratford police said they're issuing $100 fines to anyone found not observing social distancing measures.
Lamont continued to require residents to stay at least 6 feet apart with no groups of more than five people.
(3) comments
All I have to say is how stupid does the president, his doctors and the CT governor think that we are. The virus numbers are not rising cause you are not testing all the people that have the virus and now you are limiting the number of people tested at each site in CT. So the numbers when they come back look good, if you tested every person asking for a test and in those long car lines the numbers would be skyrocketed. And the way they are trying to make things look so good is limiting the tests daily. How sad for those sick people sitting in their cars for hours trying to get help. I am sure they feel miserable and some might be so sick hard to function but you have them sitting in those long lines only to be turned away oh sorry no more tests. And everyone says they care so much only care about making their data look good. What a bunch of hypercrits all of them.
How stupid are the people sitting in their cars? What "help" do they need? If you have symptoms, assume you have covid19 and stay home. Call the doctor for advice. Whether you have covid19 or the flu, the basic treatment is going to the same (with the caveat that there are anti-virals for the flu only).
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville
What's a hypercrit?
