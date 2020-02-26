NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cases of the coronavirus continue to grow across the country and Connecticut has begun taking precautions.
Gov. Ned Lamont and other state health officials gave update on what they are doing to prepare.
On Wednesday, Lamont met with leaders from local agencies who are preparing to keep Connecticut as safe as possible from the coronavirus.
Lamont said the big key is making sure local hospitals and other healthcare facilities have enough support and supplies to deal with a possible outbreak.
It is important to note that out of the 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases around the world, there has been only one positive test in New England and none in Connecticut.
However, Lamont and the state’s epidemiologist say the Centers for Disease Control is warning emergency responders and healthcare officials that the virus could be coming to our shores in a more aggressive way.
“There's been one infection here in New England so far, none in the state of Connecticut. This is not a call to make you nervous, it's a call to give you confidence that we're ready for what's going forward here. To give you confidence that we've got the best people here in the state of Connecticut that have been on this not just today, but for weeks going forward,” Lamont said on Wednesday.
Hospital leaders also spoke briefly on Wednesday, saying they expect coronavirus cases to eventually arrive in Connecticut, but they want the public to know they are prepared to deal with any patients, and they have been preparing for a possible pandemic, so they are ready for the worst.
There are some growing concerns though because the state’s epidemiologist warns there won’t be a coronavirus vaccine for at least a year, and there is no currently approved medication that can treat the virus.
Lamont's news conference came Wednesday afternoon after the Connecticut Emergency Management Association called on the state to take immediate action concerning the state's preparedness ahead of a potential coronavirus impact.
The CEMA asked for more supplies such as face masks, gloves, gowns, and more. It requested that the Federal Department of Labor temporarily "suspend any requirements for public safety and definitive care healthcare providers to conduct 'fit testing' for employees who wear N95 particulate filtering masks," and consider partially activating the State Emergency Operation Center.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Tuesday that an outbreak could happen in the U.S.
More than 80,000 cases around the world have been reported. More than 2,700 people have died.
The Trump administration sent Congress an emergency funding request for $2.5 billion to combat the virus. The money would go toward things like buying protective gear and working on new treatments and vaccines.
However, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle fear it might not be enough.
“If you lowball something like this, you’ll pay for it later," said Republican Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama.
“The administration has no plan," said Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York. "They have cut back repeatedly on our lines of defense.”
CNN reported that Schumer is preparing to request $8.5 billion to combat the coronavirus.
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, also a Democrat, blasted the Trump Administration's response to the virus.
He called its request for funding "too little too late."
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he was appalled and astounded by the inadequacy of preparedness and prevention.
Anyone with further questions about the virus can click here for more information.
