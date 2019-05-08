HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said a vote on sports betting in Connecticut is not likely.
Lawmakers have been discussing the topic of sports betting for a while, and many have said the state should cash in on it.
Since the courts opened the door for sports betting, eight states including New Jersey and Rhode Island are letting people place bets.
There were several bills up for discussion at the State Capitol this session regarding gambling.
Estimates for revenue expected from sports betting were between $30 and $40 million.
