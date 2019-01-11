HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced on Friday that special elections will be held on Tuesday, February 26.
The special elections will be held to fill vacancies in five seats in the Connecticut General Assembly.
The vacancies are for the 3rd District of the State Senate, the 5th District of the State Senate, the 6th District of the State Senate, the 39th District of the State House of Representatives, and the 99th District of the State House of Representatives.
The 3rd Senate seat is being vacated by Senator Tim Larson. This district consists of East Hartford, East Windsor, South Windsor and portions of Ellington.
Senator Beth Bye is resigning from the 5th District and was nominated by Lamont to lead the Office of Early Childhood. This district consists of Burlington, West Hartford, portions of Bloomfield, and portions of Farmington.
The 6th District seat is being vacated by Senator Terry Gerratana. This district consists of Berlin, New Britain, and portions of Farmington.
The 39th House seat was held by Representative Chris Soto and the 99th House seat was held by Representative James Albis.
All five legislators won their most recent elections, but chose not to be sworn into office, so their vacancies were declared.
A special election must be held within 46 days after a writ of special election is issued, which was Friday morning.
