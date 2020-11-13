HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut, along with the rest of the country, is seeing a surge in COVID cases.
Due to that, Gov. Ned Lamont is putting more restrictions in place.
While this is a tough time to be governor, Lamont said he tries to keep focused, and is dealing with his own stress.
“What I try to do in our briefings is be radically transparent in terms of what’s going on, and not dictate, to say this is why we are giving you the guidance we are,” Lamont said in a one-on-one interview with Eyewitness News.
Lamont said there has been progress on treatments for COVID, and on vaccines.
When asked if he thinks there will be people who won’t want to take it because they’re worried about its safety, he responded “it only works if people take it, and our vaccine board is made up of the top scientists in the world.”
COVID-19 is having a devastating effect on businesses.
The state has also received an unprecedented number of unemployment claims, with more than 1 million, and there is a huge budget deficit.
“There are some things we can do. We are sending out $5,000 grants to all the small businesses in need that have been hit by COVID. That’s going out as we speak, and we have the shared work program, so if you’re a restaurant and can’t afford to keep full wait staff, we will pay for others half of their salary,” Lamont said.
Like many people across the state, and around the country, he’s also dealing with stress, and that is challenging.
“It used to be at the end of the day I would always take a long walk. That was my idea of relief. I wish we could have stayed on Daylight Saving Time, but we can’t, so now I need to find a way to work around that,” he said.
There are those who feel Gov. Lamont has gone too far, especially with curfews, but Lamont says he feels an overwhelming number of people want Connecticut to do as much it possible to control this virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.