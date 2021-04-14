SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - The governor signed a bill on Wednesday that relaxes COVID-19 restrictions for outdoor dining at restaurants.
A bill-signing ceremony was held at Millwright's Restaurant in Simsbury on Wednesday afternoon, where the owner added several greenhouses and other outdoor seating.
“Through all this, I think a lot of restauranteurs have seen opportunities to do things they otherwise wouldn’t. It gave us a quick chance to not have to go through all the processes we would before to able to see what works and what doesn’t," said Tyler Anderson, of Millwright's.
The ceremony will commemorated the passage of legislation codifying into state statutes the executive orders he issued during the COVID-19 pandemic that relax restrictions on outdoor dining at restaurants and enables the businesses to provide expanded service to their customers outside.
The legislation is called "Special Act 21-3, An Act Concerning the Outdoor Sale of Goods and Provision of Food and Beverage Service."
This allows for a streamlining of the process for restaurants, who would have otherwise had to get approval from local zoning boards, which could take a long time.
Right now, restaurants don’t have a lot of time, as they need to get customers back if they want to stay in business.
The American Rescue Plan includes $28 billion for restaurants, which is grant money that doesn’t have to be paid back.
