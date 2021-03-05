HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont has signed the CROWN Act on Friday evening.
The new law will end discrimination based on hairstyles typically associated with race.
Called the Crown Act, it’s stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair.
For so long, many people of color feared others would see their hair as unprofessional, but the soon-to-be law challenges this outlook.
