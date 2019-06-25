HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut workers will be given more access to paid and medical leave.
Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill on that promise on Tuesday in Hartford.
This bill almost never made it that far because of its controversial nature.
Lamont was even close to vetoing it and the bill was scrutinized by both political parties.
“We all agreed on the need to pass this landmark support for working families so they don’t have to choose between the job they need and the family they love, or their own health," Lamont said. "At the same time, I want to make it clear that while the board will consider both public and private entities for administration, there will be no profit motive to deny any applicant.”
Lamont said he supported the bill after the size of the commission was reduced and he was given the power to select the majority of the members.
The pot of money will be funded through a payroll tax of half a percent from every Connecticut employee.
Under the new law, CT employees will have up to 12 weeks off, and compensation ranges from 55 to 90 percent, based on a person's salary.
"Businesses can't exist without workers, so lets make sure that's the message we are sending," said Democratic State Rep. Robyn Porter.
However, business leaders and Republicans still have concerns.
"It's another promise made in this building we can't uphold. Even Gov. Lamont says without private enterprise it can't survive," said Republican State Senator and Minority Leader Len Fasano.
Some were also skeptical, saying employees would abuse time off.
"The rhetoric this is anti-business, the rhetoric of distrust, this should stop. People have moments in life when they need to be with loves ones or a child. That's what this bill does," said Democratic State Rep. and Majority Leader Matt Ritter.
Karlene Whonder joined the fight for paid family and medical leave.
“In 2016, my husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He had to take unpaid time off from his job and we were forced to live on my salary,” Whonder said.
When her husband got sick, she needed to care for him, she had to leave her job. She said she feels paid leave helps everyone.
"When you boost morale, you improve productivity,” Whonder said.
(3) comments
When is Tax-Me-Till-I'm-Dead Ned going to sign bills creating 2-term limits for all CT politicians and preventing convicted felons from serving in CT politics? That's what Connecticut really needs.
Yup I can wait for more money that is not going to benefit me at all to come out of my hardworking paycheck. I struggle too from paycheck to paycheck and this is not going to help I don't care how little it is. Most business don't even give employees raises it is ridiculous. This governor is awful all he does is think of ways to take money out of the hardworking working class of people of CT. The tolls will be next where people in CT I don't care how much less than out of state will be paying it is still coming out of my hard working pay. Enough is enough how did this go through., If they don't like their benefits get another job that has these benefits. We should not have to have this come out of our pay.....
It's called socialism DOG SRGRT. Democrats want to destroy the economy and America. Let's give illegal aliens homes, voting rights, Social Security, free health care, and make hard working legal citizens foot the bill. Vote 'em out or go broke.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.