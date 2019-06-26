HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed off on his biennial budget, which he says closes the $3.7 billion deficit he inherited upon taking office.
Lamont says the $43 billion budget doesn’t have any tax rate increases or significant cuts to essential services.
The budget does expand the state sales tax and eliminates the business tax.
It also provides money to train students in manufacturing at tech schools and community colleges.
The deal does not include a transportation plan, so that aspect will have to be taken up in a special session.
Gov. Ned Lamont favors tolls as part of any such plan, which he argues will provide a steady stream of revenue. He said out-of-state drivers would pick up 30 percent of the cost.
“On the day I took the oath of office, we were looking at a $3.7 billion deficit, and today I am proud to say that we’ve closed it without an increase to tax rates and while ensuring that the safety net remains intact for the most vulnerable in our communities,” Lamont said in a press release. “For years, instability in the state’s finances has resulted in slow growth and volatility in our economy – and this budget was adopted with a focus on providing the foundation from which our state can grow. When the fiscal year closes, Connecticut will have the largest rainy day fund in history and this budget maintains and grows our reserves, providing reliability and predictability for our taxpayers, businesses, and those looking to invest in our state well into the future.”
On Tuesday, Republican leaders said the governor is counting on things that just aren’t there.
They said there was a $450 million hole due to a contract with unions on labor savings that had not been voted on.
"This is very bad for the state of Connecticut. Unfortunately, this is what happens when you have one party rule,” said Republican State Senator and Minority Leader Len Fasano.
Now, Senate Republicans say there are more holes -- $458 million from a union contract not agreed upon, $180 million over projected consensus revenue, and $50 million in new fees yet to be identified.
To see all the budget details, click here.
(1) comment
Typical move for Dems here in CT. Approving a budget that clearly needed work. But hey, the mentally challenged voters in this state love guys like Jailbird Joey Ganim, and that greaseball Eddie Perez. Won't be long before you can't tell the difference between prisoners and our politicians.
