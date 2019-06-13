GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a gun control bill into law that was created after the death of a 15-year-old boy from Guilford.
"Ethan’s Law" requires all firearms to be safely stored in homes with children.
It honors the memory of Ethan Song, who accidentally shot himself with an unsecured gun last year.
Ethan's parents are using this tragedy to try and save the lives of others.
They said they are determined to honor their son and save others from senseless gun violence.
"Ethan's death has brought me to my knees, but no matter how tired, shattered, despondent I may be, I will rise unafraid everyday," said Kristin Song, Ethan's mother.
The bill was supported by both Republicans and Democrats, and requires safe storage for all guns, loaded and unloaded.
"There are millions of kids in this state and across this country who are living in homes that have an unsecured weapon," Gov. Lamont said.
The Song family feels they are part of a team, and Sandy Hook families understand their grief.
"It's a bitter sweet day because it comes at such a high price. But other families won't have to live this pain, thanks to the work and advocacy they have shown," said Mark Barden, whose son was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Kristin said she simply could not give up, and their fight is not over.
The Songs have already been to Washington, and they are now focused on getting Congress to pass an Ethan's Law.
Ethan’s Law is one of three new gun-related bills that have been signed into law this year.
(1) comment
Drop Dead Ned signed a lot of new laws too, just like he said he wouldn't. This is why I love living near the Mass border. Everything is so much cheaper. Very little of what he's porking CT taxpayers with will affect me.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.