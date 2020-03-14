HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont has signed an executive order that allows the Dept. of Public Health to restrict visitation at nursing home facilities, residential home case, and chronic disease hospitals.
This comes after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday. Under that declaration, visits to nursing homes nationwide will be temporarily restricted.
The order prohibits any visitation for the next 30 days, effective immediately, except for the following categories of individuals:
- First responders, including emergency medical services, law enforcement, firefighting and emergency management personnel;
- Family members, domestic partners or other persons designated by a patient only when the facility’s medical director, a licensed physician or advance practice registered nurse has determined such patient to be at the end stage of life with death being imminent;
- Any person authorized by law to oversee or investigate the provision of care and services; and
- Service providers who are required to do maintenance or repair necessary without delay for the facility’s continued operation.
Any individuals permitted access to the facility will need undergo a risk screening for COVID-19 by facility staff using appropriate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in accordance with CDC guidance documents.
OK Governor, so what will you do to ensure that the staff members at the nursing homes give adequate care? I can give you numerous examples of patients who could not feed themselves having a food tray placed in front of them, and having the same food tray collected a half hour later, untouched, because no staff member could be bothered to help the pt. eat. Or how about nurse call buttons on the floor, along with nasal O2 canulas, or patients not getting turned in bed "q2h" and developing decubitus ulcers?
If you want to prohibit nursing home visitation, governor, then give patients the right to be transferred to a hospital!
