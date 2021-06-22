HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor signed the state's new recreational marijuana bill on Tuesday.

The bill was passed by the General Assembly during a back-and-forth special session last week.

The bill legalizes recreational marijuana for adults age 21 and older by July 1.

Now that Gov. Ned Lamont signed it, Connecticut has become the 19th state to legalize pot.

