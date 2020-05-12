HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The numbers continue to move in the right direction as the state continues to head toward the May 20 partial reopening.
Gov. Ned Lamont was confident in that on Tuesday because the state continues to meet the metrics for reopening.
When it comes to testing for COVID-19, Lamont said last week that the state wasn’t doing well in that area, with only 18,000 tests being done per week.
On Tuesday, he said 29,000 tests are now being done per week, and he’s confident the state will get to 42,000 tests done per week, which has been a goal.
Regarding protective gear, Connecticut now has a 60-day supply, which doubles the goal of a 30-day supply.
This will be crucial as we head toward that May 20 date, because some of the small businesses that could reopen will need protective gear and they could lean on the state for that help.
As the state continues to make positive strides, Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that if states reopen too soon, we could see “needless deaths.”
In response to that, Gov. Lamont said that doesn’t necessarily mean Connecticut.
“I think he's talking about places not following federal metrics as carefully as we are. That is why we spend a lot of time talking about the seven key metrics, where we stand, making sure people have confidence that we're letting public health lead our direction in terms of a slow reopening of our economy,” Lamont said.
A comprehensive update on where the state stands on the seven metrics should be provided later this week.
