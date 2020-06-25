HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As many businesses have already reopened after being shut down or limited during the coronavirus pandemic, a look at a plan for schools was released on Thursday.
Governor Ned Lamont was joined by Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona to provide details about the reopening plan for schools in the fall.
During the daily press briefing, Cardona announced all districts should prepare for a full reopening of schools in the fall.
Cardona announced that the reopening will require students and staff to wear facial coverings while on buses and during the school day.
He also said that desks should be moved as far away from each other as the classrooms allow.
For classrooms, cohorting will be used, which means students will be grouped by the same class or age. For example, students between K-8 will be grouped together and students in grades 9 through 12 should be grouped together when possible.
Cardona said students will be able to take masks off when they go outside and "mask breaks" will be part of thee reopening plan.
"We know that wearing masks is difficult for young children, especially in the beginning, so we have to work to give them the strategies to do it and work with them. Kids are resilient, kids will pick up on things, and we feel that's a strategy that we need to employ to ensure we're providing the best environment for learning and working," Cardona said.
For buses, facial coverings will be required and districts are encouraged to used bus monitors during the fall.
Social distancing will be activated on the buses based on community spread.
“We’re planning to open our schools. K-12, normal five days a week,” Lamont had said.
After a school year where the country was introduced to “distance learning,” the state is hopeful things can get back to normal in the fall.
We want to get our kids back to school,” Lamont said. “It’s been too long, we’re doing a lot with distance learning, but there’s nothing like the classroom.”
Cardona said frequent hand washing and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting measures will also be required for each school district.
To see the full summary of the school planning from the state, click here.
The specific details to the plan will be released on Monday.
