HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont has submitted a request for a presidential major disaster declaration following the damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Lamont’s request is for public assistance for all eight counties in the state. If the declaration is approved, the public assistance will be available for the state, every municipality, including the two tribal nations, making them eligible to receive reimbursement of 75 percent of costs for damage to infrastructure.
To qualify for the reimbursement, FEMA requires the state and local governments to complete a detailed assumed.
In the request, Lamont says the state determined that it experienced roughly $21 million in damages to public infrastructure from Isaias.
“Tropical Storm Isaias came through Connecticut fast and created an impact that is taking weeks to repair,” Governor Lamont said. “If approved, this federal declaration will allow many municipalities in our state to become eligible for much-needed cost reimbursements as they continue to fix damaged infrastructure from the storm.”
RELATED: Gov. declares state of emergency as hundreds of thousands remain without power
Isaias resulted in over 750,000 power outages in the state, some lasting up to a week.
There were at least two reported deaths and five serious injuries during the storm.
On August 7, Lamont announced that President Donald Trump and the federal government approved an emergency declaration for the state.
RELATED: Presidential emergency declaration approved for Connecticut
That declaration allowed the state to utilize federal assistance.
For more information on the major disaster declaration, click here.
