HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – After months of restrictions, the state is entering Phase 3, but the governor is recommending some cities and towns stay in Phase 2.
There are several hot spots in the state.
The state is recommending Norwich, New London, Preston, and Windham remain at Phase 2.
A new map released by state officials show flare ups in certain towns, especially in the eastern part of the state.
Last week, there was an outbreaking in Norwich with a nursing home also impacted recently.
Any town that has a positivity of 15 or more per 100,000 will make this list.
Governor Ned Lamont is just making the recommendations and the cities and towns will have the final say.
The regionalized approach is one we haven’t seen yet from the state and as we progress into the fall and winter, this approach could be seen more and more.
“What we’re going to do on a two week basis, is do a rolling average to keep that map updated in terms of those towns that have the higher infection and we’ll figure out very soon whether to give those towns discretion to stay in Phase two and not move to Phase three at their discretion,” Lamont said.
The state is also looking to the casinos and wastewater for help.
