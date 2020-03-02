ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- As neighboring states confirmed positive coronavirus tests over the weekend, Gov. Ned Lamont, the U.S. Surgeon General, and officials will be briefed on Monday regarding the state's efforts to combat the disease.
On Sunday, New York confirmed one case of coronavirus and Rhode Island confirmed two presumptive positive tests.
However, the state of Connecticut has no confirmed cases up to this point.
On Friday, the state's public health laboratory in Rocky Hill was given the green light to conduct test for the coronavirus.
"We would be turning test results within 24 hours of a specimen arriving in the laboratory," said Dr. Jafar Razeq, the Connecticut Department of Public Health Laboratory Director.
Razeq said rapid diagnosis is critical on so many levels. Doctors will be able to treat the virus faster and the patient won’t be out inadvertently exposing it to us.
Lamont, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Coleman-Mitchell, DPH officials, and Senator Blumenthal will tour the DPH lab located in Rocky Hill at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
Nationally, 15,000 test kits were released to test for COVID-19, and the Trump administration is working to get 50,000 more.
For a test to be done, a patient must exhibit flu like symptoms and come in close contact with a coronavirus patient, or have a travel history to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea.
