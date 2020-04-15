ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is airing a live edition of Face the State on Thursday evening.
Face the State host Dennis House will be speaking with Governor Ned Lamont at 7 p.m. live from the Capitol.
Lamont will be discussing the latest on the coronavirus response in the state during the one-hour special.
Viewers can submit coronavirus questions to ask the governor during the show.
The show can be seen live on Channel 3 on air or streaming on wfsb.com, the app, WFSB Facebook page, and the Channel 3 Streaming News App, which can be found on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.
To submit a question for Governor Lamont, click here.
