HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont will be live on Channel 3 for a second week in a row to answer viewer questions concerning COVID-19.
Lamont will be on Channel 3 for a special live edition of Face the State at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Last week, Face the State Host, Channel 3 Anchor Dennis House virtually sat down with Lamont to answer some of the hundreds of viewer questions that came into the newsroom.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont, others answer viewer questions on special live edition of Face the State
Submit your questions for Lamont here.
