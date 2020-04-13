HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governors of Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey are taking a regional approach when it comes to reopening the economy.
While many are wondering when that will be, the focus remains on public health.
We know these are ongoing discussions and they plan to meet today.
These governors have been working together and will continue to do so.
Life as we once knew it came to a screeching halt weeks ago when the coronavirus pandemic threatened and devastated communities around the world.
Here in Connecticut, schools, businesses, and restaurants closed and thousands of people are without work.
Now, Governor Ned Lamont plans to work closely with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to reopen the economy.
As they start making those plans, their focus remains on the public health crisis and the availability of testing.
“We’ve got some work to do to get rid of this COVID virus. We’re going to do it in a safe way, but we are going to get our state back to work as soon as we can. Details to follow," gov. Lamont stated.
And these governors recognize they’re not going to flick a light switch and suddenly, everything will go back to normal.
They understand this will take time and that’s why they’re actively talking about it now.
