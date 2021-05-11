UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont will be visiting a private school in Uncasville to discuss COVID-19 recovery funding.
Lamont will be visiting Saint Bernard School Tuesday afternoon.
He’ll talk about the program that is being administered by the State Department of Education and the State Education Resource Center that is providing Connecticut parochial and private K-12 schools with COVID-19 recovery funding.
