HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor is set to deliver his "State of the State" address on Wednesday afternoon.
The speech from Gov. Ned Lamont officially kicks off the 2020 legislative session.
The short 2020 session is a roughly three month period of time where state legislators consider legislative proposals.
A variety of topics will be up for discussion, including tolls.
Lawmakers didn't vote on a transportation plan that includes tolls for trucks during the last session.
Now, the General Assembly is expected to resume the debate.
Lamont wants 12 truck-only toll gantries on six state highways.
Supports said they see the financial gain, including construction workers who are interested in the job opportunities from installing the gantries.
Those who are opposed call it just another tax that people simply can't afford.
Lawmakers and Lamont indicated that in addition to tolls, items like recreational marijuana, reducing the cost of prescription medication and health care may be tackled.
Sports betting may also be on the agenda.
There's an agreement between the state and the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegan tribes over who has the rights to betting. However, the state would need to reach a compromise with them.
Doing so could generate $20 million for the state every year.
Big changes could also come for how civil sexual assault, abuse and exploitation cases are treated.
Last month, a task force created by the General Assembly to examine statutes of limitations in Connecticut and other states recommended that lawmakers eliminate the statute of limitations.
That would allow survivors more time to seek justice.
