HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont will give his State of the State address to the legislature on Wednesday.
The budget is important for cities and towns and they want to know what it means for them.
The governor is saying his plan won’t raise taxes, and that he wants to cut some.
"We are in the best financial shape this state has been in a long time," Lamont said.
Connecticut has a surplus and the rainy day fund is in good shape.
A large pot of money is also coming from the federal government for COVID relief.
On Tuesday Lamont told leaders from cities and towns he’s ready to cut taxes.
"We are going to have a property tax of our own if I can get that through the legislature, making this state a little more affordable," Lamont said.
When Lamont addresses lawmakers Wednesday, he will talk about lowering the mill rate, capping it at 29 and giving municipalities the difference.
There will also be an increase in property tax credits, a boost from $200 to $300.
Joint filers earning up to $130,000 a year and single filers earning up to $109,000 are eligible.
Crime is also a hot issue.
During the pandemic there has been a spike I car thefts, many committed by juveniles and repeat offenders.
"The criminals are smart and they know the system is not going to punish them," said John Porriello of Safe Streets CT.
Community groups have joined with Republicans, calling for tougher penalties.
Democrats may be under pressure to make changes.
"More cops on the beat for more community policing for prevention," Lamont said.
Lamont’s plan will also include more counseling services for juveniles, and more judges and prosecutors to move cases through the courts faster.
