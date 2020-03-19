HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- State leaders are now telling all salons, and other businesses that provide similar services, to close in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
A letter was sent out this week saying barbers, hairdressers, nail technicians, estheticians, eyelash technicians, and massage therapists should shut down indefinitely.
Initially, it wasn’t an order but guidance.
That changed on Thursday when Gov. Ned Lamont said he’d sign an executive order directing the closure of establishments like nail salons, barber shops, and hair salons.
THE LATEST: Gov. to close salons, reschedules presidential primary
Some local health districts have already asked salons in their towns to close, like the Bristol Burlington Health District.
Other executive orders Lamont has issued are:
- All schools closed for two weeks
- Waiver of 180-day school year
- Flexibility of graduation requirements
- Flexibility of educator prep programs
- Flexibility for educator certification timelines, educator evaluations and school in-services
- Prohibition of large gatherings of 50 people
- Limits on nursing home visits
- Extension of DMV licensing renewal deadlines, suspension of other DMV requirements
- Modification of police academy attendance requirements
- Suspension of in-person open meeting requirements
- Waiver of manufacturer registration requirement for hand sanitizer
- Suspension of garbing requirements for non-hazardous compounding of sterile pharmaceuticals
- Refunds of certain liquor license application frees permissible
- Waiver of face-to-face interview requirements for temporary family assistance
- Flexibility to maintain adequate childcare resources
- Flexibility to provide for adequate healthcare resources and facilities
- Municipal budget deadline extension
- Extension of regional Board of Education Budget Adoption deadlines
- Remote conduct of DMV operations
- Limits on visitors to facilities that treat persons with psychiatric disabilities
- Limits on visitors to Southbury Training School
- COVID-19 information sharing between facilities that treat patients with disabilities
