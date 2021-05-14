TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday morning, Gov. Ned Lamont will be visiting the northwest corner of the state to talk about the American Rescue Plan.
Lamont is holding a news conference in Torrington at 11:15 a.m.
He’s expected to discuss his proposal for how to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the impact it’ll have on increasing manufacturing jobs, supporting working families, and growing tourism in northwest Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.