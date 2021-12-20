HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor scheduled a news briefing for Monday afternoon to update the state on COVID-19 response efforts.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the virtual news conference would start at 4 p.m.
As of Dec. 17, the COVID positivity rate in Connecticut was 6.78 percent, which meant that out of 21,269 tests, 1,443 came back positive.
Hospitalized patients increased by 26 to 736.
The Department of Public Health said that as of Dec. 15, the number of COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated persons in Connecticut was 34,966, which was 1.43 percent.
Concerns about the omicron COVID variant continue to mount.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, said the variant was taking over.
The World Health Organization said global omicron cases have been doubling every 1.5 to 3 days.
The US faces a resurgent coronavirus as the pandemic marches into its third year. The country is averaging 126,967 new cases per day as of Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That's up from an average of just over 70,000 new cases per day at the beginning of November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.