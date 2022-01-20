HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An update on Connecticut's coronavirus status is expected on Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he scheduled a virtual briefing to be held at 4 p.m.
Lamont said he'll provide updates on the state's COVID-19 response efforts.
As of Wednesday's numbers, Connecticut's positivity rate was 16.55 percent with 1,805 patients hospitalized with the virus. The hospitalizations were 14 fewer than Tuesday's numbers.
