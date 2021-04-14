SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - The governor is expected to sign a bill that relaxes COVID-19 restrictions for outdoor dining at restaurants.
Gov. Ned Lamont said a bill-signing ceremony is scheduled for noon on Wednesday at Millwright's Restaurant in Simsbury.
He said the ceremony will commemorate the passage of legislation codifying into state statutes the executive orders he issued during the COVID-19 pandemic that relax restrictions on outdoor dining at restaurants and enables the businesses to provide expanded service to their customers outside.
The legislation is called "Special Act 21-3, An Act Concerning the Outdoor Sale of Goods and Provision of Food and Beverage Service."
