GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont will sign a gun control bill into law that was inspired by the death of a 15-year-old boy from Guilford.
"Ethan’s Law" requires all firearms to be safely stored in homes with children.
It honors the memory of Ethan Song, who accidentally shot himself with an unsecured gun last year.
Lamont will sign the bill at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Guilford Fire Dept.
Ethan’s Law is one of three new gun-related bills that have been signed into law this year.
Channel 3 will have more on this story on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.