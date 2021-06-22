HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor said he will sign the state's new recreational marijuana bill on Tuesday.
Connecticut’s recreational marijuana bill passed through the Senate late Thursday morning.
The bill was passed by the General Assembly during a back-and-forth special session last week.
A ceremony is set for noon at the state capitol.
The bill will legalize recreational marijuana for adults age 21 and older by July 1.
Once Gov. Ned Lamont signs it, Connecticut will become the 19th state to legalize pot.
To read the complete bill, click here.
(1) comment
They should have signed it at 4:20 pm.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.