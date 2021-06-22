HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor said he will sign the state's new recreational marijuana bill on Tuesday.

The bill was passed by the General Assembly during a back-and-forth special session last week.

A ceremony is set for noon at the state capitol.

The bill will legalize recreational marijuana for adults age 21 and older by July 1.

Once Gov. Ned Lamont signs it, Connecticut will become the 19th state to legalize pot.

