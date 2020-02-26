NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cases of the coronavirus continue to grow across the country and Connecticut has begun taking precautions.
Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to provide an update on the state's protection efforts.
He scheduled a news conference for 4:30 p.m. at the William A. O'Neill State Armory in Hartford. Stream it here.
The Connecticut Emergency Management Association called on Lamont to take immediate action concerning the state's preparedness ahead of a potential coronavirus impact.
The CEMA asked for more supplies such as face masks, gloves, gowns, and more. It requested that the Federal Department of Labor temporarily "suspend any requirements for public safety and definitive care healthcare providers to conduct 'fit testing' for employees who wear N95 particulate filtering masks," and consider partially activating the State Emergency Operation Center.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Tuesday that an outbreak could happen in the U.S.
More than 80,000 cases around the world have been reported. More than 2,700 people have died.
The Trump administration sent Congress an emergency funding request for $2.5 billion to combat the virus. The money would go toward things like buying protective gear and working on new treatments and vaccines.
However, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle fear it might not be enough.
“If you lowball something like this, you’ll pay for it later," said Republican Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama.
“The administration has no plan," said Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York. "They have cut back repeatedly on our lines of defense.”
CNN reported that Schumer is preparing to request $8.5 billion to combat the coronavirus.
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, also a Democrat, blasted the Trump Administration's response to the virus.
He called its request for funding "too little too late."
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he was appalled and astounded by the inadequacy of preparedness and prevention.
That's it - blame President Trump - why not people blame him for everything. Tell me do you blame him if you break a fingernail???
