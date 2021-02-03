WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Wednesday morning, Gov. Ned Lamont toured a Waterbury vaccination clinic.
The Waterbury Arts Magnet School COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened on Jan. 25, and is a joint venture between the city and Saint Mary’s Hospital.
The Waterbury clinic provides free COVID-19 vaccinations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on weekends from 8 a.m. to noon.
The clinic is staffed by colleagues from Saint Mary’s Hospital and City of Waterbury employees, including firefighters, EMTs and school nurses.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
Currently the state of Connecticut is in Phase 1B of the vaccination program, where people 75 years and older are now eligible for a vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.