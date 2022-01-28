WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The governor updated people on Connecticut's preparations for Winter Storm Bobby.
Gov. Ned Lamont held his briefing at 1 p.m. on Friday:
Lamont was at the Connecticut Department of Transportation's maintenance garage in Wethersfield, where he said the DOT's full compliment of plows, more than 600, will be on the roads.
He also said that a tractor trailer highway ban will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Read the latest forecast for Winter Storm Bobby here.
Winter Storm Bobby could drop between 8-18 inches of snow for most of the state, with higher amounts in eastern Connecticut.
DOT and public works garages have spent much of the past week preparing for the storm. They've checked their trucks and put down salt on the roads.
A staffing shortage with the DOT and with some towns is a concern.
The DOT said it has nearly 200 vacancies, and that doesn't include drivers who are out with COVID or other reasons. It said Friday it was down 30 percent of its staffing.
However, it said it expects to have its full fleet at times. A long storm, though, means they will be short-handed.
"We certainly look to stagger the breaks when folks come off the road," said deputy commissioner Mark Rolfe, DOT. "We look for areas where maybe the need isn’t as critical. We always maintain a presence and are addressing problem areas."
