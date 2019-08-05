HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont weighed in on a potential deal to revitalize the XL Center.
The deal would introduce sports betting with the Pequots and Mohegans who run Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos.
Lamont said his administration has been talking with the tribes about expanded gaming.
“What’s important to me is that we have a revitalized XL Center that brings Hartford to life and the XL is a big part of that,” Lamont said.
The governor said he wants to avoid a lawsuit with casino giant MGM, which is threatening to sue to block the proposed casino in East Windsor.
It’s unclear whether gambling in Hartford and Bridgeport would be a solution.
The tribes released a statement on Monday, saying they “believe that Hartford can be part of a larger gaming bill, which is why they support the bipartisan, bicameral legislation that was announced last week that would include the development of an entertainment zone in the Capital City. However, they are not willing to walk away from the Tribal Winds Casino in East Windsor, a project where they've invested nearly $20 million. We look forward to continued discussions with the governor and legislative leaders on a solution that puts Connecticut in the best possible position to maximize jobs and revenue."
