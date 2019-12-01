HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Governor Lamont is urging residents to be cautious traveling as Winter Storm Abel is expected to bring heavy snow, and a wintry mix to the state from Sunday to Tuesday morning.
The Channel 3 meteorologists are expecting Winter Storm Abel to bring upwards of 4 to 8 inches of snow to most of the state Sunday afternoon into Tuesday evening. The Litchfield Hills may see upwards of 8 to 12 inches, while the southeast corner of the state will less.
Lamont said the state Emergency Operations center is not expected to be fully activated on Sunday, but staff will be monitoring the storm system as it progresses.
“While it might get a bit nasty out at times, we appear to be dodging the brunt of this storm as it moves a bit more to the north and northwest than originally anticipated. Still, we are urging everyone to use caution, especially considering this is the first significant snowfall of the season,” Governor Lamont said.
“If you don’t need to head out tonight, try to stay in. If you must travel, use caution, drive slow, and if you see a plow truck on the road do not pass them and leave them enough space to allow them to do their jobs. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.”
Lamont is urging residents to take advantage of CT Prepares online and, on the app, the Governor’s Twitter, the Twitter account for the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, as well as the Channel 3 app.
