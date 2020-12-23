HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With Christmas right around the corner, those planning to travel may want to reconsider.
On Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont urged people to stay close to home this holiday season.
After Thanksgiving, there was a spike in COVID-19 cases due to people traveling to see family and friends.
The governor released holiday guideless on Wednesday, saying Connecticut needs to keep up with social distancing and mask wearing, adding that this is not the time to travel.
"I’m have having a Christmas with just my immediate family, that's my strong advice and guideline to each and every one of you,” Lamont said on Wednesday.
The holidays are when many want to travel and see their families, and there will be people at airports, but if anything was learned from the Thanksgiving holiday, Lamont says it's best to stay put.
“You’ve got Grandma and Grandpa around, and you have always celebrated with them. Put it off this year, show then how to use ‘Zoom’. Tell them when you get that second vaccine you'll be able to have a really good holiday break in a couple of months,” Lamont said.
Bradley Airport has two testing locations, one inside the terminal and the other near the airport.
Those traveling into Connecticut must quarantine for 10 days, or have a negative COVID test within 72 hours before coming to the state, or 72 hours after.
Those traveling to other states need to check with the COVID requirements in the state they are traveling to.
"We had a positive diagnosis in our work, I am an attorney, and I want to go see my kids,” said William Anderson, of Suffield.
He was getting a test and is quarantining, meaning he can’t see his children on Christmas, but hopefully can soon after.
"I know I am doing it anyway. I didn't do it for Thanksgiving so I am glad to be on the right side of it. I am hoping people are,” Anderson said.
He was hoping he could get a rapid test, but it wasn’t available, so he’ll have to wait a few days for his results.
Meanwhile, more vaccines are arriving in the state.
The pandemic has created lots of stress, but people everywhere are stepping up to help, with over 1,000 substitute teachers, 400 temporary nurse’s aides, and 600 medical and non-medical volunteers.
Health workers all over the state are now being vaccinated. In New Haven, 1,000 doses were delivered Wednesday morning to the city's health department.
The plan is to start vaccinating early Monday morning. The vaccines are going to medical first responders, firefighters and EMTs.
“What’s been pretty promising is that we’ve surveyed people in our police department, fire department and there isn’t the kind of widespread apprehension we were concerned about. There are still a lot of questions, but a lot of people are saying the benefits of getting this vaccine, far out way any potential risks,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
