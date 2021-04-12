HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – On Monday, the daily positivity rate was at 3.02 percent, with many of the cases hitting the younger population.
The state is urging younger people to use these statistics as a reason to get vaccinated.
Last week, the CDC pointed to daycares and youth sports as a potential source of increased cases, but according to Governor Ned Lamont, that’s not driving Connecticut’s case count.
Instead, he attributes the rise in cases in the younger population to people being a little more careless.
That’s resulting in the positivity rate in the state bouncing between 3 and 5 percent for the last month.
Lamont wants to bring it lower and he says there are enough vaccines out there to do it. In fact, he says people can schedule appointments on Monday for this week.
“The morning is the best time to try. Every day, we get new vaccines available. Not as many as we had before, but still tens of thousands and those are tens of thousands of appointments opening up every day. You could’ve found appointments this morning for later today. Haven’t been able to say that in some months,” Lamont said.
On Monday, the state said .52 percent of resident have received their first dose, so that’s the majority of the eligible population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.