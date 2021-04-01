HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Thursday was a big day for Connecticut, as anyone ages 16 or older could sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The process was relatively smooth on Thursday, as no huge delays or struggles were reported, as they had been when previous phases went live.
CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up now eligible to register
However, there is a concern that supply may soon outpace the demand.
In about four weeks, there is the expectation that the people who want their dose will have it, and tens of thousands, maybe more, will just choose not to get it.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that 43 percent of the entire 16+ population has been vaccinated.
That’s the third best in the country, and with Thursday’s floodgates open, that number is expected to rise above 50 percent in the next few weeks.
The state’s final vaccine rollout phase also happened on a day when there’s an ongoing trial showing the Pfizer dose is highly effective for at least six months.
It is also effective against many of the variants, which is important because the U.K., the B-1-1-7, is in Connecticut.
This leaves many wondering how often people may need to go through the process of getting the shot.
“This next study will help us understand what the time intervals you’ll need to boost. At six months, at 12 months, but the important thing to remember is with the variants we’ve seen, that are quite prevalent in the world now, the need to boost is in our reality,” said Angela Hwang, from Pfizer, who joined Lamont’s briefing on Thursday afternoon.
While the exact timeframe is still being worked on right now, there is the expectation that this could be an annual shot, similar to the flu shot.
The same test is being done on the Moderna vaccine, but the results aren’t available yet.
