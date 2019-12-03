HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont is hoping to get a special session on several bills in the next two weeks.
State legislators were planning a session for a hospital deal on December 16.
On Tuesday, Lamont wrote to leaders saying that he also wants to discuss tolls, bonding, and restaurant wage bill on the same day.
"The Senate Democratic caucus is working with the Governor's office and the three other caucuses on a potential mid-December special session. The issues covered by any possible session have yet to be determined," said Kevin Coughlin, Senate Democratic spokesman.
Lat month, state Democrats broke from the governor's plan to toll all cars. Their plan can be found here.
Lamont's original proposal, which included tolls, can be read here.
Connecticut Republicans unveiled their alternative transportation plan in November. It can be read here.
There is no word if a session will take place or what will be covered during the session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.