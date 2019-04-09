EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont is cutting red tape, trying to make it easier for companies to do business with the state.
On Tuesday, Lamont stopped by a small business in East Windsor, where he announced his plan to reduce bureaucracy.
A complaint for many companies who want to do business with the state is all the paperwork.
There's quite a bit of it, and this would eliminate many forms.
Stacey Lombardi took the governor and the media on a tour of Infoshred on Tuesday.
She’s president of the company, which stores records and shreds documents – in fact, they shred 7,500 tons of paper per year.
"Everything we bring in, we have certifications, and every document that leaves here leaves in shredded form,” Lombardi said.
A big challenge for companies big and small is getting a state contract. There are at least seven forms to fill out.
"This is what we owe the taxpayers, that we are doing everything we can to deliver a quality service at the lowest cost and we have to bring our government into the 21st century. We are still a ‘Sears, Roebuck’ government," Lamont said.
Business groups say red tape is a big complaint.
"It’s certainly a barrier the amount of paperwork to become a state contractor, so anything we can do to reduce that. We still want to make sure the right people are applying for these contracts, but anything we can do to create more competition for them helps the business community in general,” said Eric Gjede, of the CBIA.
There is a new bill before the legislature that the commissioner for the Department of Administrative Services says is a way to cut some of the paperwork.
"Basically we are going to consolidate those forms into one main contract, and when that bill is passed and signed by the governor, we will eliminate 90,000 forms businesses have to complete each year,” said DAS Commissioner Josh Geballe.
The governor said he wants to hear more ideas.
He's rolling out a campaign on Twitter with the hashtag '#cutredtapect.'
You can also send an email to cutredtapect@ct.gov.
