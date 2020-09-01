VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont joined other state and local leaders in welcoming students back to school in Vernon.
During the visit at Skinner Road School, Lamont said he is even more convinced that Connecticut children should return to the classroom as soon as they can do so safely.
“These kids, they’ve been home, they’ve been isolated, they haven’t seen their friends going on months now. That’s not the way to do it in life,” he said. “You can do some of this remotely. I love seeing those kids in the classroom, they are animated and really happy to be here.”
He added that he was impressed by how excited the children are to be back in school.
The district is using a hybrid model with students spending two days a week in classrooms, and two days online learning.
Lamont said the system seems to be working, but he said nothing can replace teachers educating students face-to-face every day.
“I’d like to think we are going to move towards a full time model, especially for K-8, especially for some of those younger grades where the part time is, a lot of time, a lot more complicated due to daycare, due to the nature of distance learning,” Lamont said.
In Vernon, nearly 80 percent of families have agreed to send their children to the classroom.
Keep your bloody mask on your face Lamont. No one cares about your PR stunts. You want us to keep ours on but you blatantly go out and remove it to jabber on the mic and spread disease? Great example... and at schools nonetheless!
