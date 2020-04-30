(WFSB) -- Governor Ned Lamont will be on a special edition of Face the State on Channel 3 again Thursday evening.
Lamont will join Face the State host Dennis House once again at 7 p.m., to answer a variety of questions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the third week Lamont as appeared on the special edition of Face the State, answering several viewer questions about unemployment, the status of schools, the impact on nursing homes, and inquiries about when the state will reopen.
See previous segments of Face the State with Gov. Lamont here.
